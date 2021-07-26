Mumbai: In the latest development in the Raj Kundra pornographic films racket case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has now directed the State Bank Of India to seize two State Bank accounts of Raj Kundra at Kanpur, as per the bank officials. The officials also added that many crores of rupees had been deposited in these two bank accounts. On Sunday, both accounts of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra were seized.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Mumbai Police Likely To Interrogate Shilpa Shetty Again, Crime Branch To Get Cloning Of Her Phone

Another matter that came to light is that the money was being transferred to Arvind Srivastava's, who ran the production company of the businessman, wife Harshita, as per the TOI report. While talking to ANI, Arvind's father NP Srivastava said, "In the last two years, Arvind has not come home and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses " He further added that he does not know anything about Arvind's work or money being transferred to his wife Harshita.

Earlier, reports emerged that actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is likely to be interrogated again by the Mumbai Police. The report also states that the Crime Branch is planning to get cloning of Shilpa Shetty's phone and may even summon her again. In a statement to ANI, Mumbai Police said, "Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn't aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources. (sic)"

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23. His custody is further extended till July 27.