Mumbai: In the new development in the Raj Kundra pornography case, India TV report suggests that actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is likely to be interrogated again by the Mumbai Police. The report also states that the Crime Branch is planning to get cloning of Shilpa Shetty's phone and may even summon her again. As per ANI, when Mumbai Police visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence for the investigation, they interrogated the actor and asked her about her involvement in the company and if she was aware of the HotShots app. She told the cops that her husband is innocent and was not aware of the adult content on the HotShots App. She reportedly said that Raj was not involved in the porn, and further alleged that his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was the one involved with the app's functioning.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources saying, "Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn't aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources. (sic)"

After raiding Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home, Mumbai Police seized 48 TB worth of images and videos, most of which they claimed is adult content.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23. His custody is further extended till July 27.