Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra spent six long hours together on Friday evening as Mumbai Crime Branch searched their sprawling lavish house in the city. Currently, the police are investigating Shilpa's involvement in the case and if she has benefitted from the money generated through the apps. However, following the porn case, Shilpa Shetty has resigned from the director's position at the Raj Kundra company, Viaan Industries. As per the sources, the Hungama 2 actor has come under the scanner after her resignation.

A source close to the development, told ETimes, "The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is that she resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries."

Viaan Industries allegedly handled the operations of the porn and distribution and so the police have decided to investigate Shilpa's involvement in the company and the case. The source also claimed that Shilpa's bank accounts will also go through scrutiny and the cops will also ascertain how long Shilpa served as the director of the company.

Earlier, reports had also claimed that Crime Branch officials are examining CCTV footage at Viaan Industries and looking for the person who deleted data from the servers hosting the digital content for the apps. Forensic experts will also retrieve the deleted data. Police sources have also alleged that a large amount was transferred to Kundra’s account from a betting company. Cops will also investigate if the profits made from porn production content were used for betting.

As per ANI, when Mumbai Police visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s residence for the investigation, they interrogated the actor and asked her about her involvement in the company and if she was aware of the HotShots app. She told the cops that her husband is innocent and was not aware of the adult content on the HotShots App. She reportedly said that Raj was not involved in the porn, and further alleged that his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was the one involved with the app’s functioning.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources saying, “Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn’t aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn’t involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources. (sic)”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23. His custody is further extended till July 27.