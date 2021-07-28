Raj Kundra Porn Films Racket: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s financials are being invested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. As per the TOI report, the businessman earned around Rs 1.17 crore between August and September last year through his porn app HotShots. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police told the court that the revenue was earned from the alleged porn app on the Apple store and even sought details from Google’s Play Store where the app had more users. As per the reports, the app was used by Raj Kundra for the online distribution of porn films.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: 'What Was The Need...', Shilpa Shetty Shouted Angrily at Husband During Raid at Home

On Tuesday, the magistrate court has sent Raj Kundra to judicial custody for 14 days. His lawyer has termed his custody illegal and has moved High Court for his bail. His bail plea will be heard by the court on July 29. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes His Bank Accounts, Officials Say 'Crores of Rupees Deposited'

The Mumbai CVrime Branch officials have also recorded the statement of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the case. Police official told ANI, “Shilpa Shetty hasn’t been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case. Other directors of Viaan Industries (Raj Kundra’s company) will also be called for statements as and when needed. Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been called for a statement as a witness in this case.” Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Mumbai Police Likely To Interrogate Shilpa Shetty Again, Crime Branch To Get Cloning Of Her Phone

During the raid at several properties of Raj and Shilpa, the police found a hidden cupboard in one of his offices in Andheri which contained several documents of financial transactions and cryptocurrency. Cops even seized his laptop and a SAN (Storage Area Network) box. Earlier, officials told TOI, “We accessed 48 TB data. Huge data was deleted once our case was filed on instructions from Raj Kundra. Also, after Kundra’s arrest, more data was deleted.”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23.