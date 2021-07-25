Mumbai: More trouble for Raj Kundra as four employees from Viaan Industries (owned by Raj) are likely to turn witnesses against Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband in the pornography case. As per the CBI sources, the employees may turn witnesses against Raj as he is not cooperating well in the investigation. The CBI sources also said that some employees are likely to be confronted along with Kundra. According to the sources, Raj has been evasive in his replies during the investigation.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Gehana Vasisth Supports Shilpa Shetty's Statement, Says 'HotShots Never Made Porn Films'

Mumbai Police also said that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch has also summoned three people including actor-model Gehana Vasisth for questioning in the porn film racket case. Gehana told ANI, “Since I am currently out of Mumbai, I am unable to appear before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch today. I am ready to fully cooperate in the investigation (in the pornography film racket case).” Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Explosive WhatsApp Chats Between Yash Thakur-Umesh Kamat Hint At Gehana Vasisth Link With HotHit App

ANI also tweeted, “Four employees of businessman Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is an accused: Mumbai Police Sources.” Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Comes Under Police Scanner After Resigning From Viaan Industries

Earlier, reports had also claimed that Crime Branch officials are examining CCTV footage at Viaan Industries and looking for the person who deleted data from the servers hosting the digital content for the apps. Forensic experts will also retrieve the deleted data. Police sources have also alleged that a large amount was transferred to Kundra’s account from a betting company. Cops will also investigate if the profits made from porn production content were used for betting.

As per ANI, when Mumbai Police visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s residence for the investigation, they interrogated the actor and asked her about her involvement in the company and if she was aware of the HotShots app. She told the cops that her husband is innocent and was not aware of the adult content on the HotShots App. She reportedly said that Raj was not involved in the porn, and further alleged that his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was the one involved with the app’s functioning.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources saying, “Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn’t aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn’t involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources. (sic)”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic content and was sent to police custody will July 23. His custody is further extended till July 27.