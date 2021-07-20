Raj Kundra Pornography Case Latest News: After businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a case related to the production of pornography, his tweets from nine years before have surfaced on social media. Two tweets explaining the difference between porn and prostitution made from Kundra’s official Twitter handle have started surfacing online by netizens who are curious after his arrest in the case.Also Read - Raj Kundra's Arrest: Know Poonam Pandey’s Connection in Porn Film Creation Case

In the year 2012, Kundra alleged that 'politicians are watching porn', and added that 'porn stars are becoming actors' in his tweet dated Mat 3, 2012. On March 29, 2012, he talked about why it is legal to pay someone to act in a porn film but illegal to pay someone for prostitution. His first tweet read, "Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other?? (sic)", another tweet read, "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors….! (sic)"

Kundra’s arrest on Monday sent the industry into a tizzy. Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed in a statement that they have ‘sufficient evidence’ to justify the businessman’s role in the ‘creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.’ He said, “We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this.”

Mumbai Police acted swiftly after a woman registered an FIR in February this year at the Malwani Police station naming Jundra in the case. News agency PTI quoted a police official as saying, “On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused.”

The probe is on and the officials have said that they will find out if Kundra is also related to another pornography case that was reported earlier to them.