Mumbai: Renowned film journalist and critic Rajeev Masand, who is hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, is still critical and is responding to the proning technique. As per the reports, he has been the same since the last three days and now he has been responding to the new proning technique.

Earlier this week, he was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital where he is currently battling with the deadly virus as his oxygen levels dropped. His colleague Somen Mishra confirmed that the film critic is critical but not on a ventilator. As the news broke down, several Bollywood celebrities prayed for his speedy recovery including Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Bipasha Basu, Suniel Shetty among others.

Rajeev Masand began his career as a journalist and went on to work with several organisations. He has also been an active member of many film festivals hosted nationally and internationally, including Cannes. After working as a film critic for 25 years, he joined Karan Johar’s talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Chief Operating Officer. Also Read - Sonu Sood Provides 16 Oxygen Cylinders To Bengaluru Hospital, Saving 22 Covid-19 Patients' Lives

What is Proning Technique?

Proning is the process of turning a patient with precise and safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen (stomach), lying them face down. It is a medically accepted position that improves breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial for Covid-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially for home-isolated patients.