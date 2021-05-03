Renowned film journalist and critic Rajeev Masand is hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital where he is currently battling with the deadly virus as his oxygen levels dropped. His colleague Somen Mishra confirmed that the film critic is critical but not on a ventilator. Also Read - Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Shifted to CCU After Breathing Issues

As the news broke down, several Bollywood celebrities prayed for his speedy recovery including Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Bipasha Basu, Suniel Shetty among others. Also Read - Baricitinib Tablets Get Emergency Use Okay For COVID-19 Treatment

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Prayers & positive energy @RajeevMasand — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 3, 2021

Dearest @RajeevMasand

Praying hard. Get better soon and see this message and know that you are so loved ❤️🤗 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 3, 2021

Praying with all my heart for @RajeevMasand’s speedy recovery… — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 3, 2021

Wishing you A speedy recovery #RajeevMasand.

Our prayers are with you and your family .

Get well soon . — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 3, 2021

Very sincere and fervent prayers for my friend and former critic, the immensely amiable @RajeevMasand. Damn this #Covid. — Bharathi S Pradhan (@editorbharathi) May 2, 2021

Get well soon @RajeevMasand … praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 2, 2021



Rajeev Masand began his career as a journalist and went on to work with several organisations. He has also been a active member of many film festivals hosted nationally and internationally, including Cannes. After working as a film critic for 25 years, he joined Karan Johar’s talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Chief Operating Officer.

We wish him a speedy recovery!