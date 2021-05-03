Renowned film journalist and critic Rajeev Masand is hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital where he is currently battling with the deadly virus as his oxygen levels dropped. His colleague Somen Mishra confirmed that the film critic is critical but not on a ventilator. Also Read - Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Shifted to CCU After Breathing Issues
As the news broke down, several Bollywood celebrities prayed for his speedy recovery including Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Bipasha Basu, Suniel Shetty among others. Also Read - Baricitinib Tablets Get Emergency Use Okay For COVID-19 Treatment
Rajeev Masand began his career as a journalist and went on to work with several organisations. He has also been a active member of many film festivals hosted nationally and internationally, including Cannes. After working as a film critic for 25 years, he joined Karan Johar’s talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Chief Operating Officer.
We wish him a speedy recovery!