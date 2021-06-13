Mumbai: The reports of actor Rajesh Khattar being bankrupt started doing rounds after his wife Vandana Sanjiani said in a recent interaction that the couple had exhausted their savings owning to her postpartum depression and Covid-19 treatment. However, Rajesh in a recent interview denied any such reports. Also Read - THIS City in India to Begin Door-to-door Vaccination Drive From Monday. All You Need to Know

Speaking with TOI, he said that the reports amused him at first but later started affecting him. He also added that he was upset when son Ishaan Khattar and step-son Shahid Kapoor were dragged into the rumours. He was quoted as saying, "I have been fending calls from friends who have been asking me whether I have hit a rough patch financially. Initially, I was amused by these reports, but they soon started affecting me. It's not that I haven't suffered a financial setback, but hasn't that happened with almost everyone because of the slowing down of work during the pandemic? Right from Vandana's pregnancy to now, we have been doing the rounds of hospitals for the past two-and-a-half years. In fact, she was in the hospital even during the lockdown owing to postpartum depression."

He added, "It was a statement made by Vandana taking into account the kind of money we have spent on medical and hospital bills in recent times. A few hours later, her statement was blown out of proportion and it went viral. People said that I was broke. Mere paas khaane ke paise nahi hain. Soon, I started getting messages from my relatives and others offering to help! Things went out of hand in no time."

"That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour", he said while addressing the fact that his sons were dragged into the controversy.

He further said that he is still recuperating from the effects of Covid-19. “I am still recuperating. It has been a tough period. I also lost my father in April this year. While it was reported that he died of COVID-19, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Given the situation, I am grateful that I was able to give him a decent send-off. I lost count of how many times I must have broken down. Staying positive during this phase of life is a challenging task”, the actor said.