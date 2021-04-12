Chennai: The two legends of Tamil cinema – Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – might be clashing at the Box Office very soon. If the media reports have to go by, then the two towering personalities from the Indian film industry will be clashing at the ticket this Diwali. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Opening Weekend: Rs 100 Crore Gross Worldwide? Mass Win For Pawan Kalyan in COVID Times

The makers recently announced the release of Annaatthe starring Thalaiva. The film is set for release on November 4. And as per the latest buzz in the media, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is also eyeing the same date for release. The big Diwali clash is on if Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan move ahead with November 4 as the release date of their respective films. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Breaks Records, Earns Rs 42 Crores in a Day

Interestingly, this is the first time in a decade that the two superstars will be clashing at the Box Office. The last time it happened was when Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi and Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Express released in the year 2005. It was a big clash during the Tamil New Year. The audience will get to see the big clash after 16 years at the South Indian Box Office. Also Read - Rajinikanth Arrives in Hyderabad To Resume Shooting For His Upcoming Movie Annaatthe

An official confirmation on the same is awaited. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Rajinikanth vs Kamal Haasan this Diwali!