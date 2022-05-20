Rajkumar Hirani Mentors Budding Storytellers: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been appointed as Chief Creative Mentor for The SOURRCE, an industry first story library. Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary launched their new endeavour after Andaz, an integrated marketing solutions company. The Dunki filmmaker will source the first story from the library committed towards harnessing original storytelling from India. Check out this Instagram post by Hirani on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Pic From Dunki Surprises Fans as SRK Looks Way Younger – See Reactions

A Gateway to Budding Scriptwriters!

The Sourrce endeavours to put a structure to the process of harvesting ideas and concepts for story and screenplay development. It has cultivated a deeply entrenched, first of its kind network of story scouts across the diverse geography of India, spanning across 21 states. Scouts from Kashmir, North East, Hindi heartland, Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra and Southern states send stories and ideas to The Sourrce's development team in Mumbai on a daily basis.

From true horror stories to folk tales, to rare human achievement stories and rich mythology, the development team at The Sourrce is processing an array of incredible story inputs from across the country on a daily basis. The story library also has dedicated teams to tap into unexplored narratives in the medical, legal and business world. The Sourrce will offer an industry wide subscription for access to its library and will also curate stories specific to development briefs.

Hirani to Contribute to Creative Ideas!

Additionally, the collaboration with Ormax Media will offer insights and audience feedback to the development team by curating an appeal score to every story before it makes it to the library. According to Shailesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO, Ormax Media, “At Ormax Media, we have been testing scripts for films and series extensively over the last decade. But the association with The Sourrce is particularly special because it gives us an opportunity to contribute in the development process right from the onset, from the insight or the idea, to the story and then the screenplay. In a rapidly-evolving industry, the importance of audience insights cannot be undermined, and I’m glad that the leadership team at The Sourrce is committed to using audience inputs in their pursuit to develop great content for the Indian theatrical and streaming market.”

Chief Creative Mentor Raju Hirani added, “This is a very powerful idea and something that our industry needs. The content pipeline has just exploded and as an industry we need more and more ideas. The Sourrce puts a structure to the process of finding creative ideas. While I wouldn’t be involved in the day to day functioning of the company I would be mentoring and guiding the creative team.