Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are setting relationship goals with their wedding pictures. The two got married in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh recently. While several pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are already going viral on social media, the latest video will melt your heart. On Sunday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and dropped the first official teaser of the big day. From varmala to phere, the video presents several moments of Raj and Patralekhaa's wedding. In the video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other.

"Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime, I am sure it's been many lifetimes," Patralekhaa can be heard saying in the video. Even Rajkummar goes on to say, "We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife."

However, there’s a moment in the video that will definitely win your heart and make Rajkummar your favourite. After Raj puts sindoor on Patralekhaa’s upper forehead (as per the Hindu tradition), he asks Patralekhaa to do the same. “Tum bhi laga do,” Raj said. What’s next? You can see the bride applying sindoor to the groom.

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Rajkummar’s post and dropped heart emojis. While Farah Khan wrote, ‘Phir se rula diya‘, actor Dino Morea commented, ‘So beautiful (sic) Wish you’ll even more love & happiness.’ Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar also showered love on the newly-wed couple.

Congratulations Rajkummar and Patralekhaa!