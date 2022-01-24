Mumbai: Three years after their National Award-winning film, ‘Badhaai Ho’, Junglee Pictures is all set to take the love for the movie to the next level with ‘Badhaai Do’ releasing in theatres. The first look of the movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has been released. On Monday, Rajkummar took to social media and shared the intriguing poster. “Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow!” he wrote.Also Read - This Is How Bhumi Pednekar Glams Herself Up, Follow Her Make-Up Tutorial; Watch Video

The poster features Rajkummar in a cop uniform as a groom and Bhumi in a PT teacher attire as a bride who can also be seen stopping each other from revealing some secret. The teaser poster certainly creates an element of curiosity around the subject of the movie. The trailer will be launched tomorrow i.e on January 25. Also Read - Patralekhaa Twins With Her Dog In Stunning Sabyasachi Ensemble On Wedding Day, Unseen Photos Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Badhaai Do will be the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing the screen space. The movie is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and will be released in cinemas this year. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also features Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan in pivotal roles.

Are you excited for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do?