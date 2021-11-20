Rakummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding pics: Star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are still in their wedding hangover. After getting married in a beautiful traditional ceremony last week, the couple is busy posting their wedding pictures on social media. In the latest set of pictures that Rajkummar shared on Saturday, he looks his goofiest best posing with his new bride.Also Read - Preeta Hui Parayi! Shraddha Arya Wears Banarasi Saree, Looks Gorgeous in First Pics Post Wedding

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen posing for some cute pictures during their wedding ceremonies. In one picture, they exchange their lovely smiles as the guests shower them with flowers at the wedding Mandap. In another picture, Raj embraces Patralekhaa in his arms as they both celebrate the moment with love. The actor simply shared a heart emoji on his post and let the love speaks for itself.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for around 11 years before getting married this year. For their big day, they chose to wear exquisitely designed outfits by Sabyasachi. While Patralekhaa teamed up her tulle red saree with emerald jewellery by Sabyasachi, Raj wore a blush pink sherwani with a red bandana.

The couple returned to Mumbai this week and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. The photographers congratulated the couple and even called Patralekhaa ‘bhabhiji.’ Both the stars have resumed work after their wedding festivities. We wish them the best for the future!