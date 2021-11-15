Chandigarh: Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally married and their first official wedding pictures are out. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared their wedding pictures on their respective handle and it’s filled with love. More than the pictures, the captions on the posts are just too adorable to miss and it is all about their pure love and promises they made to each other.Also Read - IPL 2022: CVC Capital Partners Owning Ahmedabad Franchise Rights in Doubt as No Letter of Intent Given by BCCI Yet, Says a Report

Rajkummar captioned it, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond. (sic)"

"I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever… (sic)", captioned Patralekhaa.

The couple exchanged rings on November 13 at Chandigarh’s exclusive resort.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. In 2019, Patralekhaa opened up about her love story and shared that when Rajkummar saw her for the first time in an ad, he thought he would marry her one day.