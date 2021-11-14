Chandigarh: Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding festivities have kick-started on Saturday with an intimate engagement ceremony in Chandigarh’s exclusive resort. The super adorable and romantic video from their engagement ceremony has made it to the social media and is going insanely viral. In a cute gesture, Rajkummar is seen getting on his knees in front of patralekhaa to put the engagement ring in her finger. Seeing beau’s sweet gesture, Patralekhaa too get on her knees and the much-loved couple exchange rings.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to Get Married After Diwali? All About Wedding Dates And Preparation

In the video, the lovebirds are then seen romantically dancing on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ and the guests cheered for them. The ceremony was attended by Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Farah Khan. Also Read - Hum Do Hamare Do Review: A Breezy Family Entertainer With Its Heart in The Right Place

The bride and groom-to-be were seen dressed in all-white ensemble. While Rajkummar looked dapper in stylish suit, Patralekhaa opted for a white and silver gown with a long train. The theme of the engagement ceremony was white as the guests were even spotted wearing something white. The couple was surrounded by their friends and family. Also Read - KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao Reveals How He Felt Watching Amitabh Bachchan Die in Agneepath

Watch Video Here:

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. In 2019, Patralekhaa opened up about her love story and shared that when Rajkummar saw her for the first time in an ad, he thought he would marry her one day.

In her Humans For Bombay post, she shared, “He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive! Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”

“I can tell you this, when you find someone you’re grateful for – through the fights, the hurdles and the chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. And it doesn’t have to be with expensive gifts and dates – it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it and when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough”, she added.

The couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14.

Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding festivities have kick-started on Saturday with an intimate engagement ceremony in Chandigarh’s exclusive resort. The super adorable and romantic video from their engagement ceremony has made it to the social media and is going insanely viral. In a cute gesture, Rajkummar is seen getting on his knees in front of patralekhaa to put the engagement ring in her finger. Seeing beau’s sweet gesture, Patralekhaa too get on her knees and the much-loved couple exchange rings.

In the video, the lovebirds are then seen romantically dancing on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ and the guests cheered for them. The ceremony was attended by Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Farah Khan.

The bride and groom-to-be were seen dressed in all-white ensemble. While Rajkummar looked dapper in stylish suit, Patralekhaa opted for a white and silver gown with a long train. The theme of the engagement ceremony was white as the guests were even spotted wearing something white. The couple was surrounded by their friends and family.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Rajkummar and Patralekhaa never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. In 2019, Patralekhaa opened up about her love story and shared that when Rajkummar saw her for the first time in an ad, he thought he would marry her one day.

In her Humans For Bombay post, she shared, “He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive! Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”

“I can tell you this, when you find someone you’re grateful for – through the fights, the hurdles and the chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. And it doesn’t have to be with expensive gifts and dates – it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it and when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough”, she added.

The couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14.