Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding: Seems like Bollywood is all ready to hear the wedding bells more than once this year. Right after the strong rumours around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding this December, another couple seems to have decided to take the plunge. If the latest reports in the media are to be believed, then Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are getting married this November.

As per a report published in ETimes, the lovely couple is looking at November 10, 11, 12 as their wedding dates and their close friends from the industry have already been asked to book their dates. It's reportedly going to be a small ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance and the couple has been silently planning everything.

Interestingly, Patralekhaa in 2018 had said that she and Rajkummar will be waiting for another 6-7 years before getting married. However, seems like COVID-19 has changed everything and made people realise that there's no time to plan anything for the future and one shall only start living in the present.

Meanwhile, the industry is abuzz with the rumours of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding that’s reportedly happening between 7-9 December in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Bharwara. None of the couples has confirmed the news yet.