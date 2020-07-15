Actor Rajkummar Rao has been roped for the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT. The Hindi version will be helmed by Sailesh Kolano, who had also directed the original film. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore. Rajkummar will be playing the role a cop, who traces a missing woman. He will be stepping in the shoes of Vishwak Sen. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Challenge: Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao And Others Ace The Challenge

Expressing his excitement for the film, Rajkummar said, “It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju.” Also Read - Kriti Sanon And Rajkummar Rao's Film With Dimple Kapadia And Paresh Rawal Titled Second Innings

On working on the Hindi remake, Kolanu said, “The first case of ‘HIT’ tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched ‘Shaitan’. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us everytime with his performances.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty, Badshah And Rajkummar Rao Donate Their Bit to PM CARES Fund to Fight Against Coronavirus Crises

Sharing his thoughts, the director said, “Yes, I see ‘HIT’ has the potential to be a successful franchise in Bollywood too. I feel the premise of ‘HIT’ is very global. Of course, I will be making very minor changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation and put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world. And then let multiple stories unfold within that world.”

The film is in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. Other details will be announced soon.

With inputs from IANS!