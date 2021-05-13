Mumbai: Rakesh Roshan became the top trend on Twitter on Thursday morning and many netizens wondered why is he trending. But, one must have spotted a decade-old throwback video of senior Roshan matching steps with his son Hrithik Roshan on the popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai during an award function. To clear out the reader’s confusion, Rakesh Roshan was a part of the discussion on Twitter and one user said that Rakesh was the best dancer in India in the 1980s. And so a Meme-fest was triggered. Also Read - India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings

Another Twitter user further shed light on the Rakesh Roshan's name trending on Twitter. A netizen said that on one of the spaces, where a group of people were discussing Telugu cinema, an NTR fan did not accept that South superstar Chiranjeevi was the best dancer in the country back in the 1980s-90s, and instead suggested that Rakesh Roshan was at the top spot, as far as the dance skills go.



Little did they know, the next morning Rakesh Roshan was trending big on Twitter. Fans from the South shared memes, laughter emojis, photographs and videos featuring Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. Well, they had a good laugh, atleast!

Check Out Space Where Rakesh Roshan Was Declared ‘Best Dancer in India’:



One user wrote, “When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.The First thought came into my Mind was – ” may b there is some Serious happened “But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer Lol.”

Rakesh Roshan after knowing he is the best dancer in India in 1980s…#rakeshroshan #ChandanMattiNayala pic.twitter.com/BqryrxYbS9 — MegaStar & Tendulkar – The Mass Gods (@MegaStarMegaFan) May 13, 2021

Rakesh Roshan” is a world greatest dancer raa #rakeshroshan pic.twitter.com/QvGitPTjWu — Rowdy alluduu (@Rowdyalluduu) May 12, 2021

Chandu : Rakesh Roshan is a better dancer than Chiranjeevi Meanwhile Rakesh Roshan : #rakeshroshan #Chiranjeevi #FirstTweet pic.twitter.com/dTbaaBcKYV — Fevi Quick (@TheMuttleyLaugh) May 13, 2021

Visionary viatla😂😂

Appudey cheppadu #rakeshroshan ki fans association undhi ani..today it became true 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RylfknwLyC — prabhas mania (@prabhasmania22) May 13, 2021

#RakeshRoshan dancing is a whole different mood 🤓💕 Started reading why he’s trending on Twitter and went whoaaaaa when I found out 🕺 https://t.co/K3HsON2SJF — Namrata Sadhvani (@NamrataSadhvani) May 13, 2021

Some people saying Rakesh Roshan was the best dancer in his era , you wanna say something Kangna ?

Kangna Ranaut :- 👇👇👇#ThursdayThoughts #rakeshroshan #HrithikRoshan #KangnaRanaut pic.twitter.com/gpxIfRNYzU — Roshni 🌈🏹🚜🦄 (@Roshniikaur) May 13, 2021

The actor-director Rakesh Roshan is yet to respond to the claim that he was the best dancer in India in 1980s.

Do let us know if you are of the same opinion or think that there was a better dancer than Rakesh Roshan!