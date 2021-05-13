Mumbai: Rakesh Roshan became the top trend on Twitter on Thursday morning and many netizens wondered why is he trending. But, one must have spotted a decade-old throwback video of senior Roshan matching steps with his son Hrithik Roshan on the popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai during an award function. To clear out the reader’s confusion, Rakesh Roshan was a part of the discussion on Twitter and one user said that Rakesh was the best dancer in India in the 1980s. And so a Meme-fest was triggered. Also Read - India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings
Another Twitter user further shed light on the Rakesh Roshan's name trending on Twitter. A netizen said that on one of the spaces, where a group of people were discussing Telugu cinema, an NTR fan did not accept that South superstar Chiranjeevi was the best dancer in the country back in the 1980s-90s, and instead suggested that Rakesh Roshan was at the top spot, as far as the dance skills go.
Little did they know, the next morning Rakesh Roshan was trending big on Twitter. Fans from the South shared memes, laughter emojis, photographs and videos featuring Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. Well, they had a good laugh, atleast!
Check Out Space Where Rakesh Roshan Was Declared ‘Best Dancer in India’:
One user wrote, “When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.The First thought came into my Mind was – ” may b there is some Serious happened “But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer Lol.”
Check Out Memes Here:
The actor-director Rakesh Roshan is yet to respond to the claim that he was the best dancer in India in 1980s.
Do let us know if you are of the same opinion or think that there was a better dancer than Rakesh Roshan!