Mumbai: Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh’s infamous kiss controversy created a huge drama in the year 2006. After the incident, for the next couple of days, Rakhi and Mika’s controversial kiss made headlines. Now, looks like the duo has finally decided to bury the hatchet. Rakhi and Mika bumped into each other in Mumbai and greeted each other warmly. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Don't Want To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi Because She Is Scared Of 'An Affair' With Abhinav Shukla

The duo was snapped at Mumbai’s cafe by paparazzi and was seen hugging and showering praise at each other. As soon as Rakhi saw Mika, she said ‘Singh is King, Singh is King’. Mika said that he was passing by when he saw Rakhi and he could not ignore her. Rakhi then told Mika that actor Salman Khan saved her mother by getting the best team of doctors and treatments. She further said, “Humlog dost hai abhi (We are friends now).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Being An 'Item Girl': I Have No Regrets, It Helped Put Food On My Table

Mika then praised Rakhi’s stint on Bigg Boss 14 and said it was entertaining only because of Rakhi. The controversial queen then praised Mika for extending help to thousands of people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Rakhi also touches the feet of Mika and calls him a ‘Bhai’ (brother) in the viral video. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Confesses Getting 'Little Attached' To Abhinav Shukla During Bigg Boss 14

Watch Video Here:

After the controversial kiss, Rakhi Sawant had filed a case of molestation against the singer. However, Mika maintained that Rakhi had kissed her first. Rakhi claimed that Mika forcefully kissed her during his birthday bash. In an explosive interview, Mika told a news portal that he had strictly avoided Rakhi because of her obnoxious temperament. But, she arrived at the party and began to be over-friendly with the singer, as per Mika.

He further elaborated by saying that Rakhi had tried to apply cake on his face despite instructing everyone not to do so. Mika said that he got skin allergy because of the cake applied on his skin by Rakhi. He lost his temper and in order to teach her a lesson, he kissed her in public.