DELHI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Anand Sawant has been booked for cheating by a Delhi-based businessman named Shailendra Srivastava at Vikaspouri Police Station. The police have lodged an FIR against Rakhi, Rakesh and a person named Raj Khatri under section 420, 120 B and 34 of IPC. The Case dates back to 2017. Shailendra has alleged that the sister-brother duo made him invest Rs 6 lakh in the name of opening institutes and releasing films. After the court order, the case has been registered and a probe has been initiated. The case was filed at Delhi’s Vikaspuri Police Station on February 22, following court orders. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Runner-up Rahul Vaidya Reveals Wedding Plans With Disha Parmar, Says Nothing is Going to be Grand

Rakhi’s brother Rakesh opened up about the fraud case against him and Rakhi and said that he had opened an acting institute in Delhi but after he came to Mumbai for his mother’s treatment, who is suffering from cancer, his partner Raj Khatri had cheated on him and his belongings and cheque books went missing. He also cleared up that his sister Rakhi Sawant has nothing to do with the case and has been unnecessarily dragged into it. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Fraud Case: Brother Rakesh Sawant Rubbishes Report, Calls it a ‘Publicity Stunt’

However, Rakhi Sawant told SpotboyE that the case has nothing to do with her and her legal team will file a defamation case against the person who has filed the case. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli on her journey in the show, bond with Rahul Vaidya and more [EXCLUSIVE]

For the unversed, she opted out of Bigg Boss 14 after she decided to take home Rs 14 lakh money bag, money which she needed for her mother’s treatment. After coming out of the house, she shared a post about her mother, Jaya Sawant and asked fans and followers to pray for her.