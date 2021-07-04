Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on Saturday after 15 years of marriage. Reacting to their divorce news, Rakhi Sawant told paparazzis that she feels sad whenever someone gets separated. She further joked that she is still single and asked Aamir what she feels about her. She also recalled an old interview where she had said that she did not like that he got divorced from his first wife Reena and got married to Kiran. She wondered if the superstar has taken her advice seriously. Also Read - Amin Hajee On Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Divorce: 'It Was Heartbreaking, I And My Wife Mulled Over The News'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, have announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir", the statement stated.

Aamir and Kiran, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan, got married in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy.