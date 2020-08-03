On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked singer Lata Mangeshkar for wishing him on the auspicious day of Rakhi. The legendary singer took to Twitter to share a video featuring pictures of her along with PM Modi and called it her ‘virtual Rakhi’ for the Prime Minister. In the video, she says that she couldn’t send him Rakhi due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She then adds, “The entire country knows the work done by you for your country. The country will never be able to forget. Promise us that you would take India even higher.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: This Hyderabad Shop Sells ‘Corona Rakhi’ Made Of Cow Dung, Becomes Huge Hit

Modi responds to the singer's message and wrote, "With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters of this country, our nation will achieve new heights of glory every day. I pray for your health and long life."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi acknowledged Raksha Bandhan greetings from spiritual and humanitarian leader Mata Amritanandamayi and said that blessing from her and India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) gives him strength. “Respected Mata Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie a talisman or amulet around the wrists of their brothers and receive a gift in return. Rakhi symbolises love, affection and mutual trust.