Mumbai: The first look of Rakulpreet starrer Chhatriwali has been released. On Saturday, the actor took to social media and shared a picture in which she can be seen holding a condom packet. The actor further revealed that she will be essaying the role of a condom tester in the movie. Titled ‘Chhatriwali’, the social family entertainer starring Rakul in a never-seen-before, unique character, has recently gone on floors in Lucknow.

Chhatriwali is a story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in small-town Karnal who is desperate for a job. However, the girl (played by Rakulpreet Singh) becomes a condom tester, a secret she must hide from everyone around her. ‘Chhatriwali’ is a quirky drama and another fresh high-concept film by the production house that is known to bring path-breaking subjects to audiences.

Rakulpreet Singh also shared excitement about the movie and said, “It’s quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It’s important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited.”

The first look of the movie has piqued huge curiosity among the audiences. Several fans appreciated the concept of the movie and called it ‘unique and bold’. “Rakul has been getting some fantastic roles lately,” one of the fans wrote.

Chhatriwali is Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.