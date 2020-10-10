The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday, issued an advisory to all the private news channels to not air any content that is ‘obscene, defamatory’ and ‘criticises and maligns or slanders’ any individuals or group in the country. The advisory was issued in the light of the order sent by the Delhi High Court to the ministry after actor Rakul Preet Singh filed a petition seeking a ban from the HC on the media coverage of her name being involved in the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India. Also Read - No Evidence Against Rhea Chakraborty, ED Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Had no Idea About His Finances

She, along with three other Bollywood actors – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, was summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter. On September 17, after Rakul filed her application in the court, the HC directed the I&B Ministry, the Press Council of India, and the National Broadcasting Association to file a status report mentioning all the steps they are taking to ensure what Rakul had sought in her petition. The ministry was further given a deadline of October 15 to respond to the court.

On October 9, as revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the ministry sent out an advisory to all the private satellite TV channels to broadcast content which goes by the norms of the Programme and Advertising Codes mentioned under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995. In its advisory, the ministry clearly asked the channels to refrain from telecasting any content which is 'obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths' and 'criticises, maligns or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of the social, public and moral life of the country.'