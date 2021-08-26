New Delhi: Several Tollywood actors including Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a drug case. Reportedly, a total of 10 people have been summoned including Telugu actor Ravi Teja and director Puri Jagannadh.Also Read - Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi’s Hair Follicle Drug Test Reports Confirm ‘They Were Doing Drugs’

While Rakul Preet has been summoned on September 6, Rana Daggubati will join the probe on September 8. Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh will be questioned on September 9 and 31 respectively.

In 2017, the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department seized drugs worth Rs 30 Lakh following which 12 cases were registered and 11 charge sheets were filed. The case was later handed over to the Enforcement Directorate. An ED official talked about the same and said, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation."

30 people have been arrested in the case so far and 62 others have been questioned by the Telangana Excise Department. Of these questioned, 11 people are linked to the film industry. Reportedly, those who have been arrested are major suppliers of banned drugs to pubs, educational institutions and rave parties in Goa and Hyderabad.

It should also be noted that while Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannath have been summoned for questioning, they have not been named as accused.