Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested negative for COVID-19 and thanked fans for pouring in good wishes and love for her. She was shooting for Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer May Day in Hyderabad and had tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the official statement on social media, she said that she can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity.

The statement reads, "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks, and take all precautions. (sic)"

Earlier, she announced that she has tested positive for the virus. Her post reads, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you And please stay safe. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be next seen in the film, May Day, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Attack co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in her pipeline. She will also be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor.