After a lot of misunderstandings and denial, actor Rakul Preet Singh finally acknowledged that she received the summons sent by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In an official statement to news agency ANI, the federal anti-narcotics agency said, “Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address.” (sic) Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Rakul Preet Singh Denies NCB Summon, NCB Clearly Says ‘Actor Making Excuses’

Earlier, the actor and her legal team denied receiving any summons from the NCB while the agency mentioned that the actor was ‘making excuses’ to avoid questioning. Rakul was summoned for questioning today in the matter, however, now she’ll be questioned on September 25, along with actor Deepika Padukone, and her manager Karishma Prakash.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned for questioning by the NCB on September 26.

Rakul’s name reportedly emerged in the drug probe in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While the NCB didn’t confirm how the actor’s name got involved in the entire drugs-syndicate case, it is believed that actor Rhea Chakraborty, who’s currently under judicial custody, spoke about Rakul and Sara in her statement to the agency. Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, however, denied these reports and said that his client never took any celebrity name in her statement.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the agency is planning to summon more people in the case including Dharma Productions’ employees, a few filmmakers, and male actors.