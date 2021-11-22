Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh disclosed about being in a romantic relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani through a special birthday wish on her social media. She was asked about her marriage preparations in a news interview with HT. In response, the actor stated publicly that if and when this occurs, she will disclose it as she would any other information. However, she is currently concentrating on her work because that is why she is in the industry.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn Starrer Thank God Gets a Release Date

Singh, who is known for keeping her personal life discreet, told the news site that she chooses to listen to what she wants to listen to and not to be affected by what she hears. She opted to talk about her relationship with Jackky on social media as an exception because she thought it was wonderful and wanted to share it.

Rakul continued, "A celebrity's life is always under scrutiny, and that is the flip side of being a public figure." The actor, on the other hand, appears unconcerned with the background noise. She claims that she conducts her job in front of the camera and that she has a personal space away from it. Meanwhile, Rakul will next be seen in Jackky's next film, which will also include Akshay Kumar in the major role. Aside from that, she will be seen in Junglee Pictures' 'Doctor G,' in which she will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.

Rakul Preet said, “I’m quite fortunate to be living my ideal life,” she adds, adding, “I wouldn’t hesitate to state that I dream much greater and that my dreams will never come to an end.” I’m incredibly self-centered when it comes to the outstanding job; I yearn for it. This is only the start. “There’s a lot more I want to do, a lot more I want to try with and achieve,” adds the actor.

The actor from Yaariyan will star in Chhatriwali, a humorous drama film in which Sumeet Vyas plays a crucial part. According to reports, the film is based on the true story of an unemployed chemistry graduate who finds work as a condom tester but tries to keep it hidden from her family and neighbours.