Ram Charan send out special birthday greetings to his father and shared a few moments from the sets of their upcoming film, Acharya. The video captures several behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Acharya and also shows the bond both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi share, both on and off-screen. "Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa! My #Acharya… Happy Birthday! @KChirutweets," Ram Charan wrote.

Meanwhile, social media is also flooded with fans sending love and wishes to Chiranjeevi on his birthday.

Earlier in March, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wished his son Ram Charan on his 36th birthday and released a poster of Acharya.

Acharya is one of the most awaited movies of the year. It is an action drama is written and directed by Koratala Siva and is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners. Ram Charan will be making an extended guest appearance in the movie which has his father Chiranjeevi in the main lead. The film also stars Pooja Hedge, Sonu Sood and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles.

The movie was initially supposed to release in May, but it was then delayed due to coronavirus restrictions. The new release date will be announced soon.