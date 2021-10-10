Hyderabad: Megastar Ram Charan, who shares a special bond with RRR director SS Rajamouli took to his social media to send wishes to the legendary director on his happy birthday. Ram Charan shared a candid picture from the sets of his upcoming movie RRR. In the picture, he can be seen in a Police uniform with a clean-shaven look while the director can be seen in a linen white shirt with his signature sunglasses. The duo can be seen sharing a hearty laugh on the sets of RRR. Sharing the picture, Ram Charan wrote, “I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli 🎉❤️🎂”Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Cancels Advertisement Shoot With Ajay Devgn at Last Minute Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest in Drugs Case

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR also shared a picture with the legendary director and sent him birthday wishes. "Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. It's a memorable experience working & learning from you," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie RRR. The movie is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish. RRR is scheduled to release on January 7th, 2022.