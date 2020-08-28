Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced a three-part biopic recently in which he is playing himself. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, the director spilled the beans on the project and also mentioned how he agreed to come on board. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan Fans Attack Ram Gopal Varma's Office

Varma has led a controversial life and he’s aware of all the times he has made people think about his confusing personality. In the biopic, he is going to relive all those incidents and others which are still not disclosed to the public. RGV said that he’s going to be ‘completely naked’ for the film. “Nobody wants to see me naked, but I will be completely naked, in terms of storytelling, here. I have told them [the team] about the events of my life, but they have done their research too by speaking to those who have assisted me over the years,” he said. Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu Film Power Star's Trailer Leaks Online, Filmmaker Apologies to Fans

In December 2008 right after the Mumbai terror attacks, RGV visited the Taj hotel with Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh and his son, actor Riteish Deshmukh. The three-part biopic is going to show that incident and the controversy that emerged after the director’s visit. Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma Supports Karan Johar, Calls Him ‘a Bigger Victim’: Blaming Him For What Happened is Ridiculous

“Apart from other things, the biopic will reveal specific details of what happened when Riteish [Deshmukh] and I had visited the Taj Hotel. I have never spoken about some of these things because doing so at the time wouldn’t have been right,” RGV explained.

The director said that the idea of making his biopic came to the makers, Boomaku Creations, after the release of his autobiography titled Guns and Thighs. Varma mentioned that the makers saw the potential of a screen story in the book and approached him. He said he agreed because he didn’t see any apprehension in playing himself on-screen.

The third part of the biopic has been planned to be more controversial than the two because it’s going to include the intimate life details of the director. He said, “Part three will have sex and controversies. I have led a colourful life, and the offering will shed light on some of my relationships. That will be the most interesting part, I suppose.”

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for this biopic?