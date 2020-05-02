Ramanand Sagar’s epic mythological show Ramayan, becomes the most watched show in the world and even by passed the record of Game of Thrones in viewership. Now, reacting to the popularity of the show, Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia said that she feels ecstatic with the love that the serial has received once again. She also states that the magic that was created 30-years ago has helped the rerun of the show successful. Also Read - Ramayan Creates World Record by Becoming Most-Watched Show With 7.7 cr Viewers

Reacting on the show overtaking the popular Game of Thrones in terms of viewership, she said, "I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken 'Game Of Thrones'. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that 'Ramayan' has overtaken 'Game Of Thrones', I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news."



Talking about the success of the show, she feels, “I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is — it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that ‘now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic’.”

I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That’s how I see it”, she added.

View this post on Instagram #ramayan#ram#sita#return #vijay#deepavali#festivaloflights#believein magic#miracles#happen#blesdings#prayers# lights #lamps#diyas A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) on Nov 7, 2018 at 7:48am PST



Crediting success to all departments of the show, she said, “I see it as a genuine labour of good work, when it comes to performances, narration, direction. As an actor, when I see my own performances, I am baffled that at the age of 18, I had so much maturity to carry forward the lines, dialogue and there was so much patience in me. I performed with my eyes. Ramanand Sagar said that I want someone who emotes with her eyes because the body language should be that of Sita. Today, I see his vision. He had a vision and it’s really, really wonderful. It is a genuine piece of work in every department. They all added to the success.”



Ramayan is a mythological drama which aired during 1987-1988. It was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.