Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, who earlier had denied suffering from severe illness, finally opened about it on Samantha Akkineni’s new chat show, Sam Jam. While addressing his past illness, he broke down into tears. He said that ‘there was calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys’ that could lead to ‘chance of stroke or hemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight’. Also Read - Prabhas to Announce His Next Project With Director Om Raut? Baahubali Actor Shares Intriguing Video

Calling Rana a hero, Samantha said, “Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me.” Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Wife Miheeka Bajaj Shares New Pictures From Their Dreamy Wedding

Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Called up Aamir Khan, Rana Daggubati And Other Stars, Claim New Reports in Sushant Singh Rajput Death case

The actor married his longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj earlier this year. Recently, he shared a photo of himself looking lean making his fans go baffled and flooded his social media asking if he is well. Taking to Twitter, he gave update on his health update and wrote, “Hearing lots of strange things about my health, I’m fine guys just some BP based issues I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon. Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate it’s my health not yours ;).”

Earlier, Rana told news agency IANS, “I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me.”

Rumours also suggested that he was going abroad for a kidney transplant but people close to him had denied the news.