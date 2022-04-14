Kapoor Family Turns Dance Squad For RaAlia Wedding: As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s day has finally arrived there is not much time left to witness the grand celebrations. The Kapoors who already performed in hit Bollywood numbers on the couple’s Mehendi function are expected to grace the big day by grooving on some rocking dance numbers. Ace Choreographer Rajendra Singh who has been part of all Kapoor family weddings helped the family with the dance rehearsals. Check out this picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story:Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Pics, Videos LIVE: Bridesmaid Anushka Ranjan Arrives; Shaadi at 2pm

Kapoor Family Groove To Cutie Pie And Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga

Rajendra Singh, known for choreographing Bollywood themed weddings and Sangeet ceremonies for top notch celebs shared glimpses from RaAlia wedding rehearsals on his Instagram post. In his Insta story Rajendra can be seen posing with Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain and Neetu Kapoor. The choreohrapher captioned his Instagram story as “Our dance squad” with dancing girl, happy face and heart emojis. According to reports, Rajendra helped Kapoor family members to practice for their dance performances during Ranbir and Alia‘s Mehendi ceremony held at Ranbir‘s Vastu home on April 13th, 2022. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anisha Jain, Riddhima Kapoor, Saimaira Sahni, Neetu Kapoor and others performed on hit Bollywood numbers like Mehndi hai rachne wali, Dholida, Cutie pie and Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima shared their pictures with Rajendra on their Insta story. Check out this fun video of Neetu and Riddhima: Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Mehndi is Proof How Much She Misses Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir-Alia's Wedding - See Viral Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Style-File From Ranbir-Alia's Wedding is Full of Grace, Guess The Price of Her Suit - See Pics

RaAlia Wedding At Vastu

On Wednesday evening post Sangeet ceremony Neetu and Riddhima confirmed about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding date. Earlier the Kapoor family had been tight-lipped about the wedding date and refused to disclose any details with the paparazzis. While Neetu told the shutterbugs the venue was Vastu, Riddhima said, “Kal shaadi hai, okay (tomorrow is the wedding, okay)?”

For more updates watch out this space at India.com.