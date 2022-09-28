Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor had a cozy party last night at his residence where the who’s who of Bollywood were invited including Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Akash-Shloka Ambani among others. On Wednesday morning, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor made a hearty post on social media wishing him the birthday in the ‘Brahmastra’ style.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Dance Ka Bhoot – Ji Huzoor, 5 Dance Songs of The Electrifying Performer

Ranbir's latest release has raked in good numbers at the Box Office and has also provided a big relief to the actor who's been experiencing a dry spell at the ticket window for a long time. In her Instagram post, the JugJugg Jeeyo star shared an unseen photo of herself posing with Ranbir. She mentioned her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor in the caption of the post. The caption read, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana ❤️ you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength (sic)."

CHECK NEETU KAPOOR’S LOVELY POST FOR SON RANBIR KAPOOR ON HIS 40TH BIRTHDAY:

Apart from making a comeback at the Box Office, Ranbir is also gearing up to welcome fatherhood. He and his wife, Alia Bhatt, are going to welcome their first child soon and Neetu’s wish certainly shows how she’s the most excited about this new phase in her son’s life.

On the work front, Ranbir’s pipeline of movies is booked for the next year. He’s currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. We wish Ranbir the best on his birthday!