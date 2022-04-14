Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt official pictures as Mr and Mrs out: Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look resplendent in their beige and golden outfits as they get clicked in their first pictures after the wedding. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to give her admirers a glimpse of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The pictures are straight out of a fairytale and we can not get enough.Also Read - Ranbir-Alia Marriage LIVE Updates: Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor And Others Spotted At Wedding Venue - Checkout Video

In the first picture, Ranbir and Alia seal their forever with a kiss, while other pictures exude nothing but love, light, and pure bliss. Alia shared mesmerising pictures from her wedding on her Instagram and the caption read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (such).” Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Latest Pics, Videos LIVE: Meet Mr. And Mrs. Kapoor

Check Ranbir-Alia’s dreamy wedding pictures

The couple tied knots in a private ceremony at Ranbir’s Mumbai resident Vastu. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their immediate family and close friends. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies, which were attended by Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, kicked off the couple’s wedding festivities on April 13.