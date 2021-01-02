Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ended their New Year trip on Friday after welcoming 2021 with their family members and friends Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone. But before bidding goodbye to the party time, the couple went out for a wildlife safari on a jeep in the forest of Ranthambore. A picture of Ranbir-Alia enjoying a wildlife safari in the company of latter’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt is doing the rounds on social media. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Celebrate New Year Together in Ranthambore

The picture that’s being widely shared by the fan-clubs of Ranbir and Alia shows the couple sitting towards the back of the jeep and gazing around while the actor’s mom and sister sit in the front seat. The picture seems to have been clicked without the permission of the couple as they look totally unaware of someone clicking them during the safari. Photographer Manav Manglani shared the same on his Instagram profile. Check this out: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt NOT Getting Engaged In Ranthambore, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia rang in New Year on a positive note in the presence of their loved ones. The duo was also joined by their best friend Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, her husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara Sahni, and mom Neetu Kapoor. The couple had a lot of fun at a lavish resort amid the forest. A few pictures of Alia enjoying the cold nights, the woods, the fire, and just the company of her family and loved ones, have been going viral on Instagram. One of them shows Alia looking absolutely pretty in her red fur coat over a sparkly black dress.

Meanwhile, this year might just bring a lot of happiness for the couple’s fans. If rumours come true, Ranbir and Alia will be married by the end of this year, giving their fans more reasons to celebrate.