Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's engagement details: Actor Ranbir Kapoor was promoting his father's film, Sharmaji Namkeen when he was asked multiple questions about his marriage plans with Alia Bhatt by the media. While he kept dodging these questions throughout the day, seems like there's finally a new gossip on the possible timeline of the couple's wedding.

As reported by a news daily, Ranbir and Alia could just get married by the end of this year which is also popular speculation among the fans. However, as reported by ETimes, the families have decided to carry on with an engagement ceremony by the end of next month. A report in the daily suggested that while April is too soon and too hot to get married, the families will be conducting a grand engagement ceremony for the two actors in Mumbai that will further formalise the wedding festivities.

The report also added that December is the time when Alia and Ranbir plan their big annual holiday and that holiday could very well just be converted into wedding festivities – full Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani style for Ranbir at some stunning destination. This will also give the couple time to promote their hugely anticipated film – Brahmastra which releases in September this year and marks the first collaboration of the two lovebirds on-screen.

Meanwhile, when Ranbir was asked to reveal his tentative wedding date in the media, the actor funnily said, “Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kata hai ki main media ko announce kardu date (Am I bitten by a mad dog that I would disclose my wedding date in the media)?” Watch this space for all the latest updates on Ranbir-Alia’s wedding!