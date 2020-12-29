The much-in-love couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed out of Mumbai today along with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat, and Samara Sahni, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt to kick-start their New Year’s celebrations. At the Mumbai airport, Alia was spotted giving a warm hug to Neetu Kapoor. Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022

In the pictures shared by paparazzi, Ranbir looked dapper in a casual blue tracksuit while Alia slipped into an olive cord set. The couple looked all pepped up for their family vacation to an undisclosed location. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Legal Trouble, Gangubai Kathiawadi's Son Moves Court Seeking Restraining Order

Check Out The Photos Here:

Recently, the Bhatts and Kapoors came together for a Christmas dinner hosted by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan. Though, the couple has not publically spoken about their relationship, Ranbir in a recent interview spilled the beans on their marriage plans and said, “The deal would have been ‘sealed’ had pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

He added, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Ranbir and Alia were living together for quite some time. The actor has also confirmed that they are inching closer to D-Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, Ayan said, “the film will offer the audience something that’s really new and amazing and next level.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates!