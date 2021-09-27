Mumbai: Rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as they jetted off to Jodhpur to celebrate some quality time together. Speculations are rife regarding their wedding this year, however, none of them has confirmed anything. After seeing their latest photos from the airport, fans can’t stop thinking about the possibility of them hunting a venue for their destination wedding in Jodhpur.Also Read - Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd Birthday; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Join Virtually- See Photos

It should though be noted that the couple is in Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir's 39th birthday on Tuesday. Ranbir and Alia celebrated the former's birthday in Mumbai with family last year. This time, it's likely that the couple decided to fly out of the city for celebrations. Both of them were clicked at the airport looking all stylish in their casual outfits. While Alia wore a denim-on-denim look, Ranbir sported a purple sweatshirt. Check out their pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Earlier, Ranbir had mentioned in the media that he now wants to achieve the ‘wedding goal’ soon. The two actors are in a steady relationship for over three years now. In fact, reports were rife that they were getting married last year itself, however, with Ranbir’s father’s demise, the plans were postponed. The wedding bells could now be ringing by the end of this year.

On the work front, Alia has got a stellar lineup of films ready for release including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She has also got Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, and Darlings with Shefali Shah. Ranbir, too, has got many biggies in the pipeline – YRF’s Shamshera, Dharma’s Brahmastra, and Sandeep Vanga’s Animal.