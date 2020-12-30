Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who was spotted at Jaipur airport along with their family, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat, and Samara Sahni, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt, and soon reports emerged that the couple is all to get engaged in Ranthambore. However, Randhir Kapoor has refuted the reports and told Indian Express that the news is not true. He also revealed that they have gone there for holidays to celebrate New Year. Also Read - Disha Patani's Bikini Picture Surrounded By Water is Making Her Fans Swoon Over Her

He was quoted as saying, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt are in Ranthambore for a vacation and they will be ringing in their New Year.

A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor opened about his wedding in an interview. He said, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

He added, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Ranbir and Alia were living together for quite some time. The actor has also confirmed that they are inching closer to D-Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia.