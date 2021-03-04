Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy with the production of their upcoming film Brahmastra that’s directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film was announced three years back as a trilogy but the makers have not been able to finalised any release date yet. To keep up the buzz, the actors released two behind-the-scenes stills from Brahmastra. Also Read - Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Shoot For an Ad, Pictures Take Internet By Storm

In a post made on Thursday noon, Alia shared two pictures in which she could be seen posing with both Ayan and Ranbir in front of a big idol of Goddess Kali. While Alia didn't write anything to describe the picture, it looked like a set where one of the scenes in the film might have got shot. All the three stars could also be seen carrying what seemed like scripts or a call sheet in their hands while posing for the pictures. "it's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️ P.S – this is jussssttt the beginning 💫💫💫 (sic)," read the caption on Alia's post here:

Alia and Ranbir have been joined by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others for their fantasy drama. The film has been shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Scotland, Varanasi, Manali, and Mumbai.

The new BTS stills shared by the film’s team add a lot of excitement around its production considering Goddess Kali is the symbol of power, justice, and the death of the ego. Brahmastra is a fantasy drama with a few elements of mythology and the picture definitely intrigues the audience. What do you think?