Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been rumoured to get married next year, are reportedly getting engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan. Ranbir was spotted by the paparazzi and was quizzed about the reports of his engagements. However, he refused to share any details. Earlier, a ETimes report claimed that the couple is all set to tie the knot in April 2022 and the wedding postponed owing to their work commitments.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Jaipur Wedding: Car Rentals Services Overbooked For Lavish 3-Days Affair

Now, as per the Bollywood Life report, Ranbir and Alia are likely to get engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan. Also Read - 189 Birds Dead in Rajasthan Due to Avian Influenza

Meanwhile, Alia’s BFF Anushka Ranjan is tieing the knot with acto Aditya Seal this month and Alia has planned a big surprise for her. Ranbir Kapoor will also be a part of the wedding. A was quoted as saying, “Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It’s not a big performance, just a one, one and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody. So, it’s likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them. Ranbir is very shy, so let’s see if it happens and he gives a nod for the same.” Further, it is being reported that Alia has been prepping for her performance but she’s even more excited to perform with Ranbir at her bestie’s wedding.” Also Read - Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in Rajasthan's Ranakpur Hills For The First Time in India

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor finally made his relationship official with Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”