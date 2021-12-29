Mumbai: Due to the festive nature of the season, Bollywood celebs are frequently seen departing the city for New Year’s celebrations in other countries. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the ‘Brahmastra‘ couple Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are the most recent to join this trend. On Tuesday evening, the actors were seen departing Mumbai to ring in the New Year together.Also Read - Disha Patani – Tiger Shroff Flaunt Toned Beach Bodies in Swimwears, See Pics From Maldives

The couple that wore colour-coordinated outfits arrived together as they smiled and waved for the paps. The Raazi fame was spotted in a trench coat and held an orange handbag. Ranbir wore cargo pants, a t-shirt, and a blazer for his casual style. The video of the couple posing together has been making rounds on the internet ever since.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twinning at the airport in viral pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ever since Alia and Ranbir confirmed their relationship, the two have been spotted attending gatherings with each other’s families. However, this year, the two skipped the Kapoors’ traditional Christmas luncheon where and were spotted at Alia’s residence for a celebratory dinner party on Christmas eve this year.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will share the screen for the first time as leads in one of the most anticipated films of 2022 – ‘Brahmastra.’ Recently during the motion poster launch of the film, Ranbir popped the Shaadi question to his girlfriend and fans couldn’t control their emotions. In a viral video, he could be seen asking Alia, “Humari kab hogi?” The epic fantasy-adventure drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will be released on September 9, 2022.

How adorable is this duo from a scale of 1 to 10? We’d say 11! Watch this space for more updates!