Ranbir-Alia Phere Video Goes Viral: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding video has gone viral as the couple can be seen dressed as bride and groom in the ceremony. Ranbir and Alia finally tied the knot today on April 14, 2022 after all the speculations and hype around their actual wedding date. Although the Kapoor and Bhatt family made the wedding a close-knit family affair, an inside video from the Phere rituals went viral. Check out this inside viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Confirmed The Wedding Date!

Ranbir’s mom Neetu and sister Riddhima confirmed the wedding date and venue on Wednesday evening post the Sangeet ceremony. Neetu got emotional on the wedding day as she saw son ranbir dressed up as groom. The veteran actor remembered Rishi Kapoor. On April 13th Neetu also shared a picture of her marriage with Rishi and captioned the post as, “Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Check out this picture from Neetu’s Insta post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

RaAlia To Be Seen Together In Brahmastra!

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together on-screen in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. A song Kesariya featuring Ranbir and Alia was shared by producer Karan Johar and other cast and crew congratulating RaAlia on their big day.

For more updates check out this space at India.com!