Ranbir-Alia Wedding On OTT Soon: As actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, the buzz around the grand event refuses to slow down. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding might stream on a digital streaming platform. As per the news, a major OTT giant has struck a deal to stream the power couple’s wedding festivities for the internet audience. Check out this post on Alia‘s Instagram handle:Also Read - Woman Thrashes Eve-Teaser With Chappal in Full Public View in UP's Jhansi, Video Goes Viral | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Good News For Air India Employees! Salaries of Pilots, Cabin Crew to be Restored in Phased-Manner. Deets Here

RaAlia Wedding Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 110 Crores!

Although there is no official confirmation but it is being speculated by several news portals that RaAlia’s wedding might be streamed on an OTT platform. According to a report by Bollywood Life, an OTT giant may stream moments from the wedding in the coming months. The digital streaming platform has reportedly struck a deal for a whopping Rs 90-110 crores. So far internet is abuzz with the scoop that the newlyweds have sold their wedding rights to be streamed for OTT. Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For ARTO and Transport Sub Inspector Posts | Check Vacancy Details Here

Celeb Wedding Rights Scoop Is Not New to B-Town!

Earlier, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were reportedly offered Rs 100 crore to stream their wedding on an OTT platfrom according to a report by Pinkvilla. The same report also revealed that star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also offered a similar amount for their wedding rights, which was declined by DeepVeer. In 2007, When Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got hitched, there were rumours about their wedding rights being sold to a foreign TV channel which was states as baseless rumours by the Bachchan family.

For more updates check out his space at India.com.