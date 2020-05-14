Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt performed the 13th day ritual of the former’s late father Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. Now, a video of the couple from outside the Kapoor residence is going viral on social media. It shows the two stars asking the paparazzi to take care of themselves amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Also Read - Anil Kapoor Shares 'Happiest Moments' With Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Debut Film Premiere Saawariya

A few Bollywood photographs assembled outside Ranbir's house in Mumbai to click him and others who attended the prayer-meet. As Ranbir drove out with Alia by her side, he stopped right where the paparazzi were standing. He rolled down the window of his car and asked if they are allowed to roam in the city when a nationwide lockdown has been imposed. "Tum log aise ghum sakte ho kya", asked Ranbir. When a photographer told him that he was sent by his boss to check if there's anything he can cover, the actor asked him to take care. He said, 'Dhyan rakhna.' Meanwhile, Alia was also advising them to wear masks. Check out the viral video here:

Ranbir and Alia have been together in these difficult times when the entire Kapoor family is mourning the loss of one of the most loved actors of the industry. After the veteran actor passed away, Alia was constantly seen extending her support to the members of the Kapoor family. She helped the late actor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, to see her father for the one last time as she couldn’t reach Mumbai in time to attend the funeral. Alia was also seen holding Neetu Kapoor on the day of the funeral and later, she accompanied the entire family to Banganga where the actor’s ashes were immersed.