Mumbai: Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s family organised his 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday. The late actor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a photo of herself performing the rituals with brother Ranbir Kapoor at their residence in Mumbai. The photo also showed a wall sticker of their father placed just right above Riddhima’s head, prompting her to write the caption: “Always watching over us ! We miss you ♥️” (sic) Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With a Rare Video From New York, Fans go Emotional

The picture also gave a glimpse of Ranbir who is currently quarantined at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor shared an old video of herself taking a stroll with her late husband in New York City. The veteran actor remembered the time spent with Rishi Kapoor in NYC. “Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC 🙏🌸,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Check out the post here:

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April last year after battling leukemia for over a year. The actor had suffered a relapse in January 2020 after travelling to Delhi where he was also hospitalised for a few months. On April 30, 2020, he breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai while the entire country was living under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

May his soul rest in peace!