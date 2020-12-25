Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s father, Rishi Kapoor, died in April this year after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. Eight months after the actor passed away, Ranbir talked about the entire phase and how he has still not come to terms with the news. In his latest interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he still thinks about the time and how he used to take his father from the hotel to the hospital for his chemotherapy sessions. Also Read - Parth Samthaan To Make His Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Alia Bhatt in Resul Pookutty's Piharwa

An emotional Ranbir was quoted as saying, "It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don't think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that. Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him… Everything has gone so fast."

The actor, who also talked about girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the same interview, added that his father has had a great impact on his life both professionally and personally. Ranbir said that whatever he is in life, it's because of what his father had taught him.

“I think the person I am is because of the strong value system that he imbibed in my sister and me. He was an extremely passionate man, a family man. Everything has gone so fast. I don’t know if I have really formed words yet about what impact he has had on me, professionally and personally, but I do know that it’s the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far,” he explained.

Rishi died on April 30 at Mumbai’s Sir Reliance Foundation hospital.